Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi case are forming a new trust

The Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi case have decided to form a new trust called Shri AdiMahadev Kashi Dharmalaya Mukti Nyas.
The Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi case have decided to form a new trust called Shri AdiMahadev Kashi Dharmalaya Mukti Nyas.

The Nyas will take care of all court cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque case.

The four women petitioners in the case will formally announce the formation of the trust on Monday evening.

Senior lawyer Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Jain, and Ranjana Agnihotri will be present on the occasion.

According to sources, the trust will have 11 trustees, five invitees, and four women petitioners. The trust will also manage expenses incurred in the cases.

It may be recalled that the hearing will restart in the case form Tuesday. At present, the court is hearing the merits of the case. (AA/IANS)

