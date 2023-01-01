Ayodhya: On New Year's Day, 50 lakh Hindu devotees expected to visit Shri Ram's birthplace

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muniraj G, said, "Relying on reports from different government departments, we are prepared to manage about 50 lakh people in Ayodhya on the first day of the New Year. We have arranged about a dozen cranes at different points on all roads leading to Ayodhya to deal with any road accidents. All police response vehicles equipped with tools to deal with any eventuality on roads have been deployed."