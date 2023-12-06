Training of priests for Ram temple in Ayodhya from today

Ram temple Ayodhya:- Training of 20 candidates who have been shortlisted for the post of archaks (priests) of Ram Lalla temple will begin from Wednesday.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra members said that the six-month-long training will be imparted at the newly constructed office of the Trust in Ayodhya followed by final selection of candidates for the post of archak.

"Candidates who will complete the six-month-long training successfully will be selected for the post of archak (priest)," said a member of the Trust.

"Candidates who will successfully complete the training will be appointed as priests and deployed on different posts after six months of residential training," said Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the Trust.

"During the training period, the Trust will pay a stipend of Rs 2000 per month to all the candidates and will also make food and lodging arrangements for them in Ayodhya," he said.

According to the Trust, teachers having expertise in various subjects and theology of Hinduism will impart training.

The Trust has already made it clear that Ram Lalla's puja will be performed according to the Ramanandi Sampradaya whose first acharya was Lord Ram.

Last month, the Trust had selected 200 candidates for interview out of 3,000 applicants for the post of archaks (priests) for Ram Lalla temple.

As per the Trust, 200 candidates went through an interview process at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

A three-member panel of Jaikant Mishra, a preacher from Vrindavan, and two mahants, Mithilesh Nandini Sharan and Satyanarayan Das, from Ayodhya conducted the interviews.

The Trust had issued notification on its official website for appointment of archaks (priests) for Ram Lalla.

It has also decided to constitute Shri Ram Sewa Vidhi Vidhan Samiti to look after affairs related to the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony and all religious events in future related to the deity.

Govind Dev Giri said the Samiti will prepare the religious text according to which daily rituals of Ram Lalla will be performed.

Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Lalla, and his four junior priests perform daily rituals of the deity.

The newly appointed priests will be in addition to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 when the deity will be enthroned at the temple's sanctum-sanctorum. IANS/SP