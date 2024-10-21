Religion's Role in the 2024 Election

Religion's Role: Religion has historically shaped voter behavior and campaign messaging in presidential elections, and the 2024 election cycle is no different.

The intersection of faith, politics and American identity is a subject matter that Canisius University Profesor Shyam Sriram, PhD, knows well. Dr. Sriram directs the political science program at Canisius University and teaches a specialized course on Religion and American Politics which examines:

The complex relationship between religious beliefs and political behavior

How race, gender and American identity intersect w/ religious views

Religious nationalism and its influence on contemporary politics

The evolution of religious freedom and the establishment clause

Dr. Sriram’s insights are particularly relevant for articles exploring:

Religious voting blocs and their potential impact on the 2024 election

The role of faith-based messaging in campaign strategies

Historical parallels to previous elections where religion played a vital role

Dr. Sriram is also uniquely qualified to discuss immigration policy and the ways in which it is shaping election discourse. In addition to being an expert on federal, state and local government coordination of refugee programs, his academic research focuses on:

How immigration reshapes religious and political landscapes

Public attitudes toward immigration across different demographic groups

The local impact of national immigration policies

The author of several journal articles and publications, Dr. Sriram’s soon-to-be-released book examines the immigration legacy of JFK Jr. Newswise/SP