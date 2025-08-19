Dreaming of Going Abroad? Amritsar Gurudwara Where Devotees Offer Toy Airplanes to Fulfil Their Wish

In Amritsar, near the airport runway, lies Sant Sar Gurudwara
Here devotees offer toy airplanes as a symbol of their prayers to go abroad.
It opens daily for worshippers and attracts large crowds on Sundays and festivals.
In Amritsar, Punjab—a major commercial, cultural, and transportation hub—we know the city holds immense cultural significance. It is the center of Sikhism and home to the community’s principal place of worship. Amritsar is world-famous, and I have heard about it countless times. But there is a special story related to this city that is lesser known.
This is the story of an Amritsar Gurudwara where devotees offer toy airplanes, hoping to fulfill their dream of going abroad. Situated right between the runway and taxiway of Amritsar Airport, the shrine—called Sant Sar—was built in memory of Baba Jawand Singh, who meditated here for years. Believed to be nearly seven decades old, the Gurudwara continues to draw devotees seeking blessings. It opens every morning for a few hours and remains open till noon on Sundays and festival days.
Every June, the gurdwara becomes even more special. Devotees gather here eagerly for a week-long fair celebrating Baba Jawand Singh’s birth anniversary. The atmosphere is electrifying. The welcome begins more than a mile before the airport, with youngsters from nearby villages setting up stalls of cold coffee, milkshakes, pizzas, and even ice cream. Long but disciplined queues of devotees line the path, while the air hums with chatter, laughter, and langar announcements.
One sight stands out above all: toy planes. They are sold at many stalls and offered by devotees at the shrine, symbolizing prayers for visas and dreams of traveling abroad. Holding toy airplanes in their hands, people bow their heads in faith, hoping to one day fly across the skies themselves.
Security is understandably tight—no bags or phones are allowed. At one point, hundreds of devotees walk along the taxiway, which is closed to planes for the fair. Aircraft stand parked just a few steps away, guarded by airport staff and sewadars. Shoes are neatly arranged near the taxiway lights, while the sound of hymns fills the air. The crowd grows heavy near the shrine, but there is relief at the peaceful pond, where people take ritual dips surrounded by shady old trees.
Children perch on their parents’ shoulders, eagerly watching planes take off and land. Their eyes sparkle with dreams of sitting inside one someday. Pilots often wave at devotees, and children wave back with sheer delight. On Sundays, the rush of villagers makes the place even more vibrant, with toy planes offered in greater numbers, especially by those who have applied for visas or wish to travel abroad.
Every visit ends the same way—watching planes, bowing heads in prayer, and enjoying hot tea and pakoras at the langar. And each time the heart is full of warmth. [Rh/VP]
Also Read: