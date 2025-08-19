Dreaming of Going Abroad? Amritsar Gurudwara Where Devotees Offer Toy Airplanes to Fulfil Their Wish

In Amritsar, Punjab—a major commercial, cultural, and transportation hub—we know the city holds immense cultural significance. It is the center of Sikhism and home to the community’s principal place of worship. Amritsar is world-famous, and I have heard about it countless times. But there is a special story related to this city that is lesser known.

This is the story of an Amritsar Gurudwara where devotees offer toy airplanes, hoping to fulfill their dream of going abroad. Situated right between the runway and taxiway of Amritsar Airport, the shrine—called Sant Sar—was built in memory of Baba Jawand Singh, who meditated here for years. Believed to be nearly seven decades old, the Gurudwara continues to draw devotees seeking blessings. It opens every morning for a few hours and remains open till noon on Sundays and festival days.

Every June, the gurdwara becomes even more special. Devotees gather here eagerly for a week-long fair celebrating Baba Jawand Singh’s birth anniversary. The atmosphere is electrifying. The welcome begins more than a mile before the airport, with youngsters from nearby villages setting up stalls of cold coffee, milkshakes, pizzas, and even ice cream. Long but disciplined queues of devotees line the path, while the air hums with chatter, laughter, and langar announcements.