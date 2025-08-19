When Zelenskyy Received a Compliment for his Suit from the Same Reporter who 'Humiliated' him During his Previous White House Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention in Washington
He wore his replaced his usual military-style attire with a formal jacket and trousers
Critics who once mocked his wardrobe praised the change
On the evening of 18 August, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attracted attention in Washington—not only for his talks with Donald Trump but also for his attire. The president, who is typically seen in military-inspired clothing since Russia’s invasion, arrived in a formal jacket and trousers, earning compliments from both Trump and reporters.
For designer Viktor Anisimov, who created the outfit, the focus was not on fashion but on diplomacy. “It’s not about the suit – it’s about what happens to Ukraine,” Anisimov told Womenswear Daily before the meeting.
Zelenskyy’s choice of clothing has long been symbolic. Throughout the war, he has avoided traditional suits, instead wearing army-green or black field shirts and cargo pants as a show of solidarity with his citizens and soldiers. In February, however, his casual polo shirt sparked criticism from pro-Trump journalist Brian Glenn, who questioned whether Zelenskyy respected the dignity of the U.S. presidency.
Brian said “Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office,”
At the time, Zelenskyy responded: “I will wear [a suit] after the war is finished.”
Trump also used sarcasm during that earlier Oval Office meeting, remarking on Zelenskyy’s look: “You’re all dressed up.” Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov explained that Zelenskyy’s new wardrobe was already being developed before that February encounter. “We had already started working on the president’s new wardrobe and style in January,” he said. “After what happened in February… I thought that he would not want to change his style. But no, he decided that we should continue.”
When Zelenskyy returned to the White House on August 18, the reaction was markedly different. Glenn, who had previously criticized him, now said: “You look good.” Trump joined in, telling Zelenskyy: “I said the same thing. Isn’t that nice? That’s the one that attacked you last time.”
Zelenskyy, dressed in a black field jacket, shirt, and trousers, responded with humor: “You are in the same suit. I changed, you did not.”
Despite the praise, experts pointed out that Zelenskyy was not technically wearing a traditional suit but a French-style army jacket with four patch pockets, styled with coordinating trousers.
This wardrobe adjustment reflects broader changes in Zelenskyy’s diplomatic strategy. His earlier visit in February had spiraled into confrontation, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance accusing him of blocking a potential peace deal with Russia. While those disagreements were rooted in policy, the meeting began with criticism of Zelenskyy’s appearance.
Since then, the Ukrainian leader has been working to improve his relationship with Trump. By offering public gratitude for U.S. support and adopting a more polished image during key events. He has worn formal outfits at international gatherings, including Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican and a NATO summit in the Netherlands.
According to a European official, Ukrainian and American advisers agreed ahead of Monday’s meeting that Zelenskyy should avoid his usual combat-style attire. That decision appeared to have paid off, with even Glenn softening his stance. “I apologize to you,” he told Zelenskyy. “You look wonderful.” [Rh/Eth/VP]
