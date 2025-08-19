When Zelenskyy Received a Compliment for his Suit from the Same Reporter who 'Humiliated' him During his Previous White House Visit

On the evening of 18 August, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attracted attention in Washington—not only for his talks with Donald Trump but also for his attire. The president, who is typically seen in military-inspired clothing since Russia’s invasion, arrived in a formal jacket and trousers, earning compliments from both Trump and reporters.

For designer Viktor Anisimov, who created the outfit, the focus was not on fashion but on diplomacy. “It’s not about the suit – it’s about what happens to Ukraine,” Anisimov told Womenswear Daily before the meeting.

Zelenskyy’s choice of clothing has long been symbolic. Throughout the war, he has avoided traditional suits, instead wearing army-green or black field shirts and cargo pants as a show of solidarity with his citizens and soldiers. In February, however, his casual polo shirt sparked criticism from pro-Trump journalist Brian Glenn, who questioned whether Zelenskyy respected the dignity of the U.S. presidency.

Brian said “Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office,”