The Supreme Justice Dwells Beyond Idols

Our tongue has no bones, yet it is very hurtful. Sometimes it’s even more hurtful than wounds inflicted by a lethal weapon. One with an uncontrolled tongue usually makes more enemies than friends. Therefore, in society, a person holding a higher status and enjoying high respect should always measure his words. Such individuals carry greater social responsibility than ordinary citizens. Moreover, people often regard such revered figures as their inspiration. Some even idolize them so fanatically that, over time, it may become more damaging than helpful.

But it is deeply unfortunate these days that many of our top public figures speak impulsively or toss off remarks without weighing their impact. Their seemingly small, controversial acts end up hurting the sentiments of millions. Can any patriotic Indians forget the way Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, publicly denigrated Sanatan Dharma and its culture by comparing it to diseases like malaria and COVID-19? One wonders, was it a slip of the tongue or a full-blown ideological sneeze? Does he even know that the Vedas, the Upanishads, and the Gita, on which the edifice of Sanatan Dharma stands, have profoundly inspired some of the greatest scientific minds of modern times, including Niels Bohr, Erwin Schrödinger, Werner Heisenberg, and Robert Julius Oppenheimer? Even the Supreme Court remained silent in pulling up Udhayanidhi Stalin for such blatant disregard toward the sentiments of Hindus -- perhaps waiting for divine intervention or a PIL with better punctuation!

Well, Christian believers felt deeply wounded during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony when the Last Supper was represented in a derogatory way? Similarly, there have been countless instances when Muslim communities deeply felt hurt by public figures or organizations who distorted or trivialized their sacred texts. Biharis are routinely mocked in Maharashtra, while people from the Northeast are casually ridiculed and stereotyped in Delhi and Haryana.

Yes, recently, Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai, who is from the Dalit community has hurt the sentiments of a section of Hindus. His remarks did not go down well when he said, “Go and ask the deity himself to do something.” It was in response to a plea seeking the restoration of a damaged statue of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple in Madhya Pradesh.