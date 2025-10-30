50-Feet Serpent: World’s Longest Snake ‘Vasuki Indicus’ Connects India’s Fossil Past with the Myths of Lord Shiva

Discovery of Vasuki indicus

The discovery points towards a creature having a massive structure and unbelievable proportions. Scientists took almost two decades to decode and study the skeletal structure of the fossil, and the study revealed that the length of the snake can be compared to that of a school bus, weighing over 1,000 kg. The serpent’s huge size may have been possible due to the warm, swampy environment, abundant giant prey, and the absence of a predator. The discovery has changed the historical understanding of the huge serpent.

The name Vasuki indicus has bridged the gap between ancient legends and fossilized reality. The serpent is known as “Nagaraja” in Hindu mythology, famous for his strength, wisdom, and loyalty. The creature is sacred to Hindus as it is believed to have wrapped around Lord Shiva’s neck. The snake is a symbolic representation of infinite energy, time, and the cyclic nature of creation and destruction under Lord Shiva’s command. The fossil has added a sense of reality, blending science and spirituality, faith and modern fact.

Hindu Mythology: Bridging Science and Spirituality

The most ancient and epic tale involving Vasuki is that of Samudra Manthan — the churning of the ocean of milk. It is about a cosmic event when there was a fight between the Devas (Gods) and the Asuras (Demons) for the Amrit (nectar of immortality). The king of snakes acted as a rope and Mount Mandara as the rod to churn the ocean. He was coiled around the mountain, with its two sides being pulled alternately, which stirred the ocean’s depths.

The churning was a symbolism of both good and evil as it produced both poison and nectar. Vasuki endured the pain for a greater cause, placing himself as the depiction of balance and sacrifice. Now, as Vasuki indicus was unearthed from the fossil beds of India, it again emerged from the depths of the Earth itself but this time in reality.