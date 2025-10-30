50-Feet Serpent: World’s Longest Snake ‘Vasuki Indicus’ Connects India’s Fossil Past with the Myths of Lord Shiva

Fossils of Vasuki indicus found in Gujarat reveal the world’s largest known snake, dating back 47 million years.
The prehistoric serpent likely thrived in India’s warm, swampy Eocene climate rich with giant prey.
Vasuki indicus draws its name from the mythic serpent of Lord Shiva, linking ancient legend with modern science.
It is always fascinating to study history and know more about the land that we inhabit, to know what walked or even crawled the place years before humans walked on the Earth. One such discovery that has generated interest in us is the discovery of the fossils of the longest snake ever known to humankind in India’s Gujarat. The fossil belongs to a prehistoric snake species, Vasuki indicus, which has ignited both scientific interest and cultural pride. It dethroned the mighty Titanoboa of South America, which was thought to be the longest snake.
The title of the longest snake to have ever lived was given to Titanoboa cerrejonensis, a 60-million-year-old snake from South America. It was a 43-foot-long snake, weighing around 1,135 kg. However, Vasuki indicus existed 47 million years ago and may have been as long as 49 feet, lurking in India’s western sedimentary basins. The name “Vasuki indicus” comes from two words "Vasuki", which is the serpent king of Hindu mythology, and "indicus", which represents the homeland of the creature where the fossil was found.
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), along with palaeontologists, discovered fossils of vertebrae in the Panandhro Lignite Mine in Kutch, Gujarat, in 2005. The fossils date back to about 47 million years, to the Eocene epoch, when India was a lush, humid island sheltering giant creatures.
The discovery points towards a creature having a massive structure and unbelievable proportions. Scientists took almost two decades to decode and study the skeletal structure of the fossil, and the study revealed that the length of the snake can be compared to that of a school bus, weighing over 1,000 kg. The serpent’s huge size may have been possible due to the warm, swampy environment, abundant giant prey, and the absence of a predator. The discovery has changed the historical understanding of the huge serpent.
The name Vasuki indicus has bridged the gap between ancient legends and fossilized reality. The serpent is known as “Nagaraja” in Hindu mythology, famous for his strength, wisdom, and loyalty. The creature is sacred to Hindus as it is believed to have wrapped around Lord Shiva’s neck. The snake is a symbolic representation of infinite energy, time, and the cyclic nature of creation and destruction under Lord Shiva’s command. The fossil has added a sense of reality, blending science and spirituality, faith and modern fact.
The most ancient and epic tale involving Vasuki is that of Samudra Manthan — the churning of the ocean of milk. It is about a cosmic event when there was a fight between the Devas (Gods) and the Asuras (Demons) for the Amrit (nectar of immortality). The king of snakes acted as a rope and Mount Mandara as the rod to churn the ocean. He was coiled around the mountain, with its two sides being pulled alternately, which stirred the ocean’s depths.
The churning was a symbolism of both good and evil as it produced both poison and nectar. Vasuki endured the pain for a greater cause, placing himself as the depiction of balance and sacrifice. Now, as Vasuki indicus was unearthed from the fossil beds of India, it again emerged from the depths of the Earth itself but this time in reality.
As far as India’s belief system is concerned, snakes have always held a special place. There are even depictions of snakes in temples and art, placing them as the guardians of fertility and rainfall, who guard the jewel “Nagmani.” There are also festivals celebrating serpents, such as “Nag Panchami.”
Indian scriptures have stories of serpent deities of giant sizes reigning beneath the Earth, such as Vasuki and Shesha Nag. The discovery now highlights the connection, suggesting truth to the texts. This may be called a coincidence, but the similarities cannot be denied.
The incident also provided valuable insights into India’s prehistoric ecosystem. India, at that time, had broken away from Gondwana and was still drifting toward Asia. It was home to early mammals, crocodiles, and giant snakes, as the tropical climate created a perfect setting for a dense rainforest to flourish. The fossil has helped scientists study the evolution of giants and their adaptation to climate change. It also places Vasuki indicus at the top of the food chain, which might have ruled swamps and rivers like the modern-day anaconda.
The tales of Vasuki, which once resided in the pages of texts, have now found proof of their existence preserved in stone in the form of fossils, converting myth into scientific curiosity. It has travelled from Sanskrit scriptures to prehistoric swamps, sewing together geology and religion. It feels like nature’s way of providing evidence to prove the truth of the stories told to us for centuries. Scientists are still studying to know more about the life and death of the serpent.
The fossilized remains from Gujarat have opened many new possibilities, filled with surprises. Vasuki indicus has placed science and spirituality as reflections rather than rivals. It has resurfaced as a living myth etched into stone and now reborn through science. [Rh]
