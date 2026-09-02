Three New Members Appointed in Ram Temple Trust

THE SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA TRUST appointed three new members to the Trust on Wednesday, one of whom is said to be a relative of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal.
According to TV reports, Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka and Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey and Shikohabad-based Nirmala Yadav are among the three newly appointed Trustees.
The fresh appointment comes months after the donation theft controversy linked to the temple created nationwide furore and triggered demands for an overhaul of the management, from day-to-day affairs to gifts and donations.
The Ram Temple Trust is also set to pick its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the temple administration, and the race for the top post has reportedly been narrowed down to three persons.
Those among the front-runners and being actively considered for the CEO post include former Uttar Pradesh IPS officer Rajesh Pandey, retired IAS officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and senior Bihar Police officer Paresh Saxena, reports said.
The three shortlisted members for the CEO post have been picked from a wide pool of prospective candidates. More than 5,500 applicants had presented their bid for the post, which invited applications from all segments, without setting any conditions or restrictions.
The high-profile meeting comprising Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, newly appointed treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri and others is reportedly underway at the complex, where they will zero in on the prospective CEO and also finalise the name.
The Trust members have remained tight-lipped about who will be the first CEO of Ram Temple, stating that the final name will be decided after deliberations by the Board of Trustees.
Any decision on the CEO post is, however, likely to be taken unanimously.
The impending appointment of temple CEO comes in the wake of the controversy over alleged embezzlement of temple donations that led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as General Secretary.
[VS]
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