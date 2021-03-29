Monday, March 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Research: China's Coal Production Rose Dramatically, While India's Has Decreased
EnvironmentLead Story

Research: China’s Coal Production Rose Dramatically, While India’s Has Decreased

China bucked this trend, standing out as the only G20 country that saw a large increase in both electricity demand and coal power in 2020

0
China
To prevent harmful levels of warming above 1.5 degrees, coal power must be phased out completely by 2030. Pixabay

China was the only G20 country that saw a large increase in coal generation in the pandemic year, said research published on Monday by energy think tank Ember. India, on the other hand, saw a decline of five percent.

Globally there was a record fall in coal generation in 2020, which was mirrored in India and other top coal power countries. China is now responsible for more than half (53 percent) of the world’s coal-fired electricity.

The pandemic paused electricity demand growth in 2020, enabling new wind and solar to drive a record fall in coal power.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Wind and solar showed resilient growth in 2020, up by 15 percent (plus 314 TWh), equivalent to more than the UK’s entire annual electricity production.

China
In 2020, India’s coal power declined for the second year in a row. Pixabay

This helped push coal power to a record fall of four percent (minus 346 TWh).

China bucked this trend, standing out as the only G20 country that saw a large increase in both electricity demand and coal power in 2020.

Despite an impressive 16 percent growth in wind and solar (plus 98 TWh), China’s coal generation rose by 1.7 percent (plus 77 TWh) as its demand for electricity grew by four percent (plus 297 TWh).

“Despite some progress, China is still struggling to curb its coal generation growth,” said Ember’s senior analyst, Muyi Yang.

“Fast-rising demand for electricity is driving up coal power and emissions. More sustainable demand growth will enable China to phase out its large coal fleet, especially the least efficient sub-critical coal units, and provide greater opportunity for the country to attain its climate aspirations.”

It says coal power declines in India and other top coal countries.

China
Since 2015, global electricity demand has increased by 11%. Pixabay

The four largest coal-generating countries after China all saw coal power decline in 2020: India (minus five percent), the US (minus 20 percent), Japan (minus one percent), and South Korea (minus 13 percent).

India’s coal power declined for a second consecutive year in 2020 (minus five percent), driven by growth in solar (plus 27 percent) and a drop in electricity demand (minus two percent) due to the impact of Covid-19.

“India has started its clean electricity transition,” said Ember’s senior analyst Aditya Lolla. “India now needs to ramp up wind and solar considerably in the next decade to both replace coal and meet rising electricity demand. India has the opportunity to ensure that coal generation doesn’t see a resurgence after the last two years of coal falling.”

However, emissions are still not falling.

Despite the record fall in coal in 2020, power sector emissions were still around two percent higher in the pandemic year than in 2015 when the Paris Agreement was signed.

Coal remained the world’s single largest power source in 2020. Global coal generation was only 0.8 percent lower in 2020 than in 2015 and gas generation was 11 percent higher. Despite the wind and solar generation doubling since 2015, this has not been sufficient to replace fossil fuels due to rising demand.

China
In 2020, coal remained the world’s single largest source of energy. Pixabay

Global electricity demand rose 11 percent since 2015. During this period, China’s electricity demand rose by 1,880 TWh (plus 33 percent), which is more than India’s entire electricity demand in 2020.

In Asia, where electricity demand grew quickest, clean electricity was only able to meet part of the rising electricity demand; around half in both China (54 percent) and India (57 percent) from 2015 to 2020.

Where coal has fallen significantly, including in Europe and the US, the emission reductions have been partly canceled out by an increase in fossil gas.

ALSO READ: NASA Precludes Space Rock Apophis Hitting Earth In 2068

“Progress is nowhere near fast enough,” said Ember’s global lead Dave Jones.

“Despite coal’s record drop during the pandemic, it still fell short of what is needed. Coal power needs to collapse by 80 percent by 2030 to avoid dangerous levels of warming above 1.5 degrees. We need to build enough clean electricity to simultaneously replace coal and electrify the global economy. World leaders have yet to wake up to the enormity of the challenge.” (IANS/KB)

Previous articleNASA Precludes Space Rock Apophis Hitting Earth In 2068
Next articleStudy: Coffee Waste Will Help Forests Recover

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Study: Coffee Waste Will Help Forests Recover

NewsGram Desk - 0
Coffee pulp, a waste product of coffee production, could be used to speed up tropical forest recovery on post-agricultural land, suggests a new study. In...
Read more
Lead Story

NASA Precludes Space Rock Apophis Hitting Earth In 2068

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a big relief, NASA has ruled out the possibility of asteroid Apophis impacting Earth in 2068, saying that our planet is safe from...
Read more
Lead Story

Fish Oil Benefits Can Vary Depending On Your Genotype

NewsGram Desk - 0
Should you take fish oil? It depends on your genotype, say researchers as they have found that taking fish oil only provides health benefits...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,534FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study: Coffee Waste Will Help Forests Recover

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Coffee pulp, a waste product of coffee production, could be used to speed up tropical forest recovery on post-agricultural land, suggests a new study. In...
Read more

Research: China’s Coal Production Rose Dramatically, While India’s Has Decreased

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
China was the only G20 country that saw a large increase in coal generation in the pandemic year, said research published on Monday by...
Read more

NASA Precludes Space Rock Apophis Hitting Earth In 2068

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a big relief, NASA has ruled out the possibility of asteroid Apophis impacting Earth in 2068, saying that our planet is safe from...
Read more

Fish Oil Benefits Can Vary Depending On Your Genotype

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Should you take fish oil? It depends on your genotype, say researchers as they have found that taking fish oil only provides health benefits...
Read more

Research: False Memories Can Be Reversed

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that rich false memories of autobiographical events can be planted -- and then reversed. The study, published in the...
Read more

Holi And The Flavours of Bhang

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Holi is among the biggest and most popular festivals, with the whole country enjoying the delights of color. There are indeed several facts and...
Read more

Most Dangerous Jobs in America According to Workers Comp Lawyers & OSHA

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Many of us remember the Discovery channel show Dirty Jobs starring Mike Rowe. Well, Discovery+ began airing new seasons of the show last year...
Read more

Study: Popular Processed Foods May Harm The Immune System

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A food preservative used to prolong the shelf life of Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats, Cheez-Its and almost 1,250 other popular processed foods may harm...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,534FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada