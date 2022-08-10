Study shows, rise in night temperature may up your death risk 6-fold

As night-time temperature climbs owing to climate change, so does your risk of de ath -- nearly six-fold in the future -- due to excessive heat that disrupts normal sleeping patterns, a new global study has warned.

Excessively hot nights caused by climate change are predicted to increase the mortality rate around the world by up to 60 per cent by the end of the century, according to researchers from China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US.

Ambient heat during the night may interrupt the normal physiology of sleep, and less sleep can lead to immune system damage and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, chronic illnesses, inflammation, and mental health conditions, said the study published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

"The risks of increasing temperature at night were frequently neglected," said study co-author Yuqiang Zhang, a climate scientist from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the US.

"The frequency and mean intensity of hot nights would increase more than 30 per cent and 60 per cent by the 2100s, respectively, compared with less than 20 per cent increase for the daily mean temperature," said Zhang from the department of environmental sciences and Engineering at the Gillings School.

Results show that the average intensity of hot night events will nearly double by 2090, from 20.4 degrees celsius to 39.7 degrees celsius across 28 cities in east Asia, increasing the burden of disease due to excessive heat that disrupts normal sleeping patterns.