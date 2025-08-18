Machine Learning Accelerates Discovery of Anti-Hepatitis C Peptides

By Akash Saraswat, Bipin Singh and Arijit Maitra



Every year, the hepatitis C virus affects more than 200 million across the world. The infection is a major cause of chronic liver disease, including chronic hepatitis, liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Unlike hepatitis A and hepatitis B, there are no approved vaccines against hepatitis C.

Though anti-viral drugs for hepatitis C have revolutionized treatment with high success rates, there’s another class of drugs that may be highly effective, particularly in cases of drug resistance or even disease prevention.

These drugs are based on peptide molecules that are short chains of amino acids and have higher specificity to target viral components, better solubility and lower toxicity. They can also work against every genotype of the virus and are easier to synthesize than conventional small-molecule drugs.

The trouble, however, lies in looking for peptides that will work against a specific virus. This is because there are large numbers of peptides but very few that will work against a specific virus — a process akin to finding a needle in a haystack.

Recent research has shown that using machine learning is an efficient approach to look for these molecules.

Though machine learning has been used to predict general antimicrobial and antiviral peptides, only a handful of studies have concentrated on those that target specific viruses such as hepatitis C.