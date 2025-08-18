Platelets Help Suppress Inflammation and Boost Early Cancer Detection: Ludwig Oxford Study

AUGUST 15, 2025, NEW YORK – Platelets are probably best known for their role in blood clotting, making scabs and related, if less salubrious, contributions to heart attacks and strokes. But these tiny, saucer-shaped blood cells have other physiological duties as well, including surveillance for viral or bacterial infections, the recruitment of immune cells to the site of a suspected incursion and even the direct destruction of pathogens. Now, thanks to the findings of a Ludwig Cancer Research study, we can add to this rich portfolio an additional and critically important function.

Researchers led by Ludwig Oxford’s Bethan Psaila and postdoc Lauren Murphy report in the current issue of Science that platelets may also help suppress systemic inflammation. Better yet, the way they do so can be readily harnessed to significantly improve the early and minimally invasive detection of cancer and the sensitivity of prenatal screening.

“While platelets do not have their own nuclei, we discovered that they act like sponges, mopping up the fragments of DNA that are released by dead and dying cells,” said Psaila. “Our bodies employ multiple mechanisms to clear these bits of DNA from the bloodstream, as they can provoke inflammatory and autoimmune disorders if they accumulate. Our findings suggest platelets play an important role in limiting the abundance of DNA fragments in plasma. Fascinatingly, we also discovered that they then release these pieces of DNA when they are activated, suggesting that platelets can deploy their DNA cargo in a manner that prevents nonspecific inflammation yet elicits targeted inflammatory responses where they’re needed, such as, say, at a site of injury.”

Cell-free (cf) DNA can also include traces of circulating tumor cell-derived DNA (ctDNA). An increasingly sophisticated suite of technologies now exists to isolate and analyze ctDNA for the noninvasive detection of cancers and monitoring of responses to therapy. But ctDNA levels are very low, especially in the earliest stages of disease, when cancers are best detected. Its rarity reduces the sensitivity of cancer screening by such “liquid biopsies”.