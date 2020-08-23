Sunday, August 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients

People who recovered from the Covid-19 disease are being commonly readmitted to the hospital within 14 days of being discharged

0
Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients
Researchers found the most common cause for a patient's early hospital readmission after discharge was for respiratory distress. Pexels

A team of health experts, including those of Indian-origin, has found that people who recovered from the Covid-19 disease are being commonly readmitted to the hospital within 14 days of being discharged majorly for respiratory complications.

Researchers found the most common cause for a patient’s early hospital readmission after discharge was for respiratory distress.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

These patientts were also more likely to have other ailments including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension, said Girish Nadkarni and Anuradha Lala from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in the US.

“This study shows that many patients have lingering effects from hospitalisation for Covid-19 and thus, there is opportunity for longitudinal studies that could further assess the long-term effects of Covid on patient outcomes when they are discharged,” Nadkarni said.

Of the nearly 2,900 discharged people, more than 100 returned for emergency care after about 4.5 days and 56 of those returning patients required readmittance into the hospital.

Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients
Of the nearly 2,900 discharged patients, more than 100 returned for emergency care after about 4.5 days. Pexels

Half the patients returned for respiratory complications. Compared to patients who did not return, those returning had higher rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension.

Patients who returned also had a shorter length hospital stay during treatment, lower rates of anticoagulation treatment, and were less likely to require intensive care.

Also Read: Here’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

Age, sex, and race/ethnicity were no different among readmitted patients compared to those who did not return.

“As we move into a phase where Covid-19 is no longer a novel disease, we must transition our attention to the post-acute phase to understand how to keep patients well and out of the hospital,” Lala said.

The findings provide insight that can potentially lead to improved care for patients hospitalised with Covid-19 to reduce both complications after discharge and hospital readmissions, the authors wrote in a paper published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about your toddler being hooked to a smartphone or a tablet, read on. Researchers now say that toddlers with high...
Read more
Environment

Air Pollution can Play a Role in Diabetes Development: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian-origin researcher Sanjay Rajagopalan from the University Hospitals Harrington in the US has found that air pollution can play a role in the development...
Read more
Environment

Gorillas, Whales at Equal Risk of Covid-19 as Humans

NewsGram Desk - 0
Humans are not the only species facing a potential threat from the novel coronavirus, but several critically-endangered gorillas, orangutans, gibbons, gray whales and bottlenose...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,093FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of health experts, including those of Indian-origin, has found that people who recovered from the Covid-19 disease are being commonly readmitted to...
Read more

Here’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about your toddler being hooked to a smartphone or a tablet, read on. Researchers now say that toddlers with high...
Read more

Air Pollution can Play a Role in Diabetes Development: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian-origin researcher Sanjay Rajagopalan from the University Hospitals Harrington in the US has found that air pollution can play a role in the development...
Read more

Gorillas, Whales at Equal Risk of Covid-19 as Humans

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Humans are not the only species facing a potential threat from the novel coronavirus, but several critically-endangered gorillas, orangutans, gibbons, gray whales and bottlenose...
Read more

Uncertainties in Life Can Make You Believe in Supernatural Powers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Uncertainties in modern life like millions of people are now witnessing amid the pandemic can make them believe more in supernatural powers and experience...
Read more

Are You Disgusted of Bugs? Here’s How it Can be a Blessing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are among those who get creeped out by bugs and grossed out by germs, it was a blessing in disguise as such...
Read more

Facebook AI Develops ‘Home Robot’ to Find Sound-Emitting Objects

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at Facebook AI have developed a home robot that can move through an unmapped environment to find a sound-emitting object, such as a...
Read more

Classical Music – The New Way To Beat Stress

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Tansen was said to have been able to light lamps by singing Raga Deepak and invoke rainfall by singing Raga Miyan Ki Malhar. It...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,093FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada