Monday, October 26, 2020
Rock Band Indian Ocean Paid Tribute To Covid-19 Heroes

The anthem was launched on the United Nations' 75th anniversary on Saturday

Rock band indian ocean
Rock band Indian Ocean paid a tribute to Covid19 heroes. Twitter

The rock band Indian Ocean has paid tribute to Covid-19 heroes through the anthem of the upcoming TV show, Bharat Ke Mahaveer.

With lyrics, “Manzilain Humse khud Aaj kehne KLageen, Dil Mein Hai Hausla, Jeetegi Zindagi”, the anthem video features some of India’s Covid-19 heroes along with hosts Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood. The anthem was launched on the United Nations’ 75th anniversary on Saturday by the Rock band the Indian Ocean.

“We believe that it is important to bring out the positive stories amidst the prevailing negativity. That is precisely why we associated with ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’ to create the anthem. It highlights the message that if we all come together, with good intentions and our collective efforts, we can and we will overcome this difficult situation,” the band said in a joint statement.

rock band Indian ocean
Massive respect to all the Covid19 heroes. Pixabay

“It feels great to see that people stepped up during such difficult times to help those in need and we saw many examples of such stories around us. The ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’ anthem is a salute to all such heroes and we have tried to do justice to these inspiring stories through our music,” they added.

Talking of the anthem, Dia added: “It speaks of hope, solidarity, unity, and brotherhood. During these difficult and trying times, this message is exactly what India and the world need.”

ALSO READ: Dussehra 2020: India Celebrates The Victory Of Good Over Evil With Vijaya Dashami

“Bharat Ke Mahaveer” is a three-part series and will bring 12 stories as representative of the spirit of solidarity in the country. It will commence with phase one in November on the Discovery channel, and Discovery Plus app. (IANS)

Previous articleHere are Some Curated Gifts for the Festive Season
Next articleNora Fatehi: Dance Is A Valuable Form Of Art

