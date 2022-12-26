Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine to call for Russia's removal from Security Council

Ukraine's foreign minister has said Kyiv plans to call for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council due to its continued strikes against civilian infrastructure in its war against Ukraine.

"We have a very simple question: Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations at all?" Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in televised remarks on December 25. "We have a convincing and reasoned answer -- no, it does not."

Kuleba said that Ukraine would officially express its position on December 26, and claimed that the issue of Russia continuing to hold its veto-wielding permanent seat in the Security Council was already being discussed in UN diplomacy circles.