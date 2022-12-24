Russia: Over 74% of Russians approve of President Putin

The latest poll has shown that 74.3 percent of Russians approved of Vladimir Putin's work as the Russian President.
The survey conducted by the government-owned research center VTSIOM found that 78.1 percent of the respondents trusted Putin.
According to the results, 59.6 percent of the polled trusted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, while 37.3 percent supported the country's ruling United Russia party.
From December 12 to 18, 1,600 Russian adults were interviewed daily via telephone, and the results were based on the average value of the seven days. (KB/IANS)