Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine reports ‘Difficult’ situation near Bakhmut

Ukraine said Monday that Russian forces were hitting the area north of Bakhmut with “intense shelling and storming actions.”

Bakhmut, located in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, has been the site of months of heavy fighting with Russia pushing to capture the area.

Ukraine’s presidential office said in its daily report that the situation in the village of Paraskoviivka, just north of Bakhmut, was “difficult.”

The Ukrainian military reported Russian artillery and tank attacks against 16 settlements in the Bakhmut area.

The head of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group claimed Sunday to have taken control of one such village, Krasna Hora.