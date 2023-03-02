Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorist act in a Russian village

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that a Ukrainian sabotage group entered a Russian border region on Thursday and opened fire on civilians in a "terrorist act", according to a media report.

Earlier, the Governor of Bryansk region had said that "saboteurs from Ukraine" had fired at a civilian car in Lyubechane, a border village, killing one person and injuring a child, BBC reported.

Speaking on Russian state TV, Putin said, "Today they committed another terrorist act, another crime, penetrated the border area and opened fire on civilians.