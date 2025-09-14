NATO Launches 'Eastern Sentry' To Bolster Defenses Near Russia

The NATO military alliance, led by European members, said it was bolstering defenses on its eastern flank following a tension-raising Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace this week.

NATO on September 12 said it had launched a new "activity," dubbed Eastern Sentry, that would deploy additional military hardware from Britain, Denmark, France, and Germany to deter potential Russian aggression.

"The multidomain activity, which will commence in the coming days and continue for an undisclosed amount of time, is in response to ongoing airspace violations, including the numerous Russian drones that violated Poland's airspace on September 10," NATO said in a statement.

"The key to this is an entirely new defense design," US General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's supreme allied commander Europe, told a joint news conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte in Brussels.

Grynkewich said the new equipment would include French Rafale fighter jets, Danish F-16s, a frigate, and ground-based defense systems that had previously been pledged to the region.

Grynkewich told reporters the military alliance would defend every inch of its territory.

"Poland and citizens from across the alliance should be assured by our rapid response earlier this week and our significant announcement here today," Grynkewich said.

Rutte called Moscow's latest actions "reckless and unacceptable. We can't have Russian drones entering allied airspace."

Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron said: "The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not yield to Russia's growing intimidation."

At an emergency UN Security Council meeting, acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea said the "United States stands by our NATO allies in the face of these alarming airspace violations…and rest assured, we will defend every inch of NATO territory."

The envoy said Russia's intensified attacks on Ukraine and its violation of Polish airspace following the August 15 Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin "intentionally or otherwise show immense disrespect for good-faith US efforts to bring an end to this conflict."

Former longtime NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu, now an expert at the RUSI think tank, earlier wrote on social media that it remains "unclear what more -- if anything -- the US is willing to do to strengthen NATO air defenses. So far, we've seen Europeans operating US platforms without a direct American military role."

Still, she wrote on September 12 that a joint news conference by the NATO secretary-general and the supreme allied commander is "very rare. So this is a strong message of NATO determination but also shows the gravity of the situation."

The US military, along with other NATO nations, already stations troops in many countries in the alliance's eastern flank countries, including Poland.

Jamie Shea of the Chatham House think tank in London and a former top NATO official told AP that by provoking Western allies to send air defenses to Poland, Putin wants to force the allies to "make the choice between defending NATO and defending Ukraine."

Should they be unable to do both, he said, "from Putin's point of view, this would be a very happy development because then he would be able to take apart Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing misery for the Ukrainian population."