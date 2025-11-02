Ukrainian Forces Say Holding On In Pokrovsk Amid Fierce Fighting

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



Ukrainian military authorities have insisted their forces are holding out in the front-line eastern town of Pokrovsk, while Russian and Ukrainian forces launched missile and drone attacks at various locations overnight from November 1-2.

As the fighting raged, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a meeting between the Russian and US presidents was "not necessary at the moment."

The comments, released by the TASS news agency on November 2, were the latest indication that Moscow is determined to press ahead with its nearly 4-year-old full-scale invasion -- despite US-led peace efforts.

"What is needed right now is very meticulous work to address the specific details of the problem," Peskov said, without elaborating.