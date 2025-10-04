Volcano in Russia's Kamchatka Ejects ash up to 9.2 km High

Vladivostok, Oct 4: The Kronotsky volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula spewed ash to a height of 9.2 kilometres above sea level on Saturday, local authorities said.

The ash ejection occurred at 11:50 a.m. local time (2350 GMT Friday), sending an ash plume stretching about 85 kilometres to the south and southeast of the volcano, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said on its Telegram channel.

A red aviation colour code has been issued, indicating a high hazard for both the local and international air traffic, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Kronotsky volcano is located about 225 kilometres from the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and 10 kilometres east of Lake Kronotskoye.

This comes just months after six volcanoes erupted in the Kamchatka Peninsula. Scientists called it a highly unusual phenomenon.