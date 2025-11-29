Ukraine Reels From Russian Air Attacks And Corruption Scandal Ahead Of Peace Talks

Russia launched a series of massive air attacks on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands with the country already reeling from a political scandal that has reached the upper echelons of power.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow launched "about 36 missiles and almost 600 drones against ordinary life" in Ukraine on November 29, the latest volley aimed at knocking out energy infrastructure as temperatures begin to plunge.

The attacks, which come amid intense talks over a controversial US-led peace proposal, killed at least three people and wounded dozens of others, Zelenskyy said.

"We must work without wasting a single day to ensure that there are enough missiles for our air defense systems, and that everything necessary for our protection and for pressure on Russia is in place," he said.

"It is time Europe made a decision on the frozen assets if Moscow refuses to end its drone and missile strikes. And we must certainly discuss with all partners the steps needed to bring this war to an end. "

Ukraine has also been on the offensive in the face of the attacks, launching its own strikes inside Russian territory on installations it says are part of Moscow's "war machine."

Ukraine's military said it hit the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region early on November 29, as well as the Beriev military aviation plant in the Rostov region.

Regional authorities in the Krasnodar region said falling drone debris sparked a fire at the refinery, but it was subsequently extinguished. No casualties were reported.