Russia Announces Election Results Cementing Putin's Power; EU Slams 'Veneer Of Democracy'

'Setback For Russian Democracy'

Most of Russia’s political opposition is now in prison or in exile. Dmitry Gudkov, in the latter group, told Current Time “they didn’t let anyone [from the opposition] run, they kicked out election observers, there was clearly widespread ballot stuffing.”

Gudkov is a member of the Russian Democratic Forces, an exile opposition group at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). He said he believed it would soon declare the Duma elections illegitimate.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has already done so, noting among other things that voting also took place in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

“The so-called Duma elections marked another major setback for Russian democracy,” she wrote in a social media post on September 21. “The veneer of democracy is all that remains in Russia. I have proposed measures against those facilitating these sham elections in occupied Ukrainian territories.”

Turnout was given at 59.32 percent, an uptick on previous years that was trumpeted by election commission chief Ella Pamfilova.

Last time round, in 2021, it was 51.7 percent, while in 2011 -- when allegations of electoral fraud led to huge opposition protests in Moscow being brutally suppressed by security forces -- the figure was 60.2 percent.

The reliability of official figures has been widely questioned, however, with examples such as Chechnya --where longstanding regional boss Ramzan Kadyrov was recorded as receiving 99.85 percent of the vote -- seen as particularly glaring.

“In Chechnya, it’s not even mass falsification. Nobody even counts any votes,” Maksim Glikin, chief editor of exile publication Mozhem Obyasnit, told Current Time. “They just write down the required numbers and put them out.”