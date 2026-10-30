Russian Drone Attack Kills 14 In Dnipro As Oleshky Truce Enters Third Day

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



By Alex Raufoglu

A Russian attack on Ukraine's eastern city of Dnipro killed at least 14 people and injured 14 others, according to Ukrainian officials, as a fragile cease-fire around Russian-occupied Oleshky entered its third day.

Russian forces struck a railway station platform in Dnipro with a jet-powered drone on October 29, near a train bound for Zaporizhzhya, according to Ukraine's national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsya.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack "horrific," saying that Russian forces had "launched a drone attack on a platform where an ordinary commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing."

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"How many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating?" he added

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has become a key hub for refugees from the country's war-torn regions and volunteers aiding the defense effort. It has long been one of the most frequent targets of Russian air strikes.

"This is a genocidal war," Mayor Borys Filatov wrote following a Russian attack on Dnipro. He later added that another strike on the city had damaged local dorms, with over 50 windows in the building shattered.

Elsewhere, at least five people were killed in the Ukrainian cities of Chernihiv and Kremenchuk, including two teenagers. Dozens of other people were injured.

The attacks came as a cease-fire in Oleshky continued for more than 50 hours, with Russian, Ukrainian, and US delegations arriving in the city in southern Ukraine, according to officials in Kyiv and Moscow.

The localized truce, brokered with the involvement of US first lady Melania Trump, took effect on October 27 and is scheduled to last until November 1. Ukrainian and US officials told RFE/RL that no violations had been reported during its first two days.

Still, the absence of reported breaches has done little to resolve concerns over the operation's consequences. Ukrainian officials and humanitarian advocates say its success will depend on whether residents receive aid, can evacuate safely, and are free to choose their destinations.

The cease-fire comes as Washington and Moscow prepare for a possible diplomatic encounter and US lawmakers debate further support for Ukraine.

Lawmakers Warn Of Forced Deportations

The bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus welcomed the cease-fire on October 28, crediting Melania Trump's efforts while raising alarm over reports that Russian authorities were preventing Oleshky residents from evacuating to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

In a statement shared with RFE/RL, caucus co-chairs -- Democratic Representatives Marcy Kaptur of Ohio and Mike Quigley of Illinois, and Republican Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Joe Wilson of South Carolina -- called for safe evacuation, humanitarian assistance, and the freedom to reunite with loved ones.

“Forcibly transferring or deporting civilians from occupied territory is a war crime,” the lawmakers said, urging Russia to end coercive practices and let residents choose where to go.

They warned that Moscow must not turn the cease-fire into another instrument of repression after residents endured severe deprivation and the threat of relentless drone attacks. The statement also cited Russia’s broader record of alleged abuses against Ukrainians, including the abduction of tens of thousands of children.

Oleshky, across the Dnieper River from Kherson, has been under Russian occupation since 2022. The US-based advocacy organization Razom for Ukraine estimates that 1,700 to 2,000 civilians remain trapped there, including about 50 children. Many are elderly people, people with disabilities, and their caregivers.

Residents face acute shortages of food and medicine and lack reliable access to drinking water, electricity, gas, and heating. Regular road deliveries of food stopped in May, according to Razom. Mines, drone attacks, and damaged infrastructure have made escape perilous, while Ukrainian officials and advocates accuse Russian forces of obstructing departures and aid deliveries.

Relief Effort Faces Scrutiny

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, said preparations for the humanitarian mission were continuing under an agreement with Russia. Working with Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova, he has coordinated the effort through arrangements facilitated by Melania Trump.

After briefing Ukrainian lawmakers on October 28, Lubinets thanked the US first lady for her involvement, saying the priority was to implement the agreement, help civilians, and save lives.

Melania Trump said Russia and Ukraine had begun demining operations to create safe passage for humanitarian assistance. She later announced that four Newsmax journalists would travel to Oleshky to document the operation alongside Russian and Ukrainian humanitarian representatives.

But advocates say journalists alone cannot substitute for independent monitors able to verify consent and investigate alleged abuses. Daniel Balson, Razom’s director of advocacy, told RFE/RL that Melania Trump’s efforts deserved recognition but warned that the lack of credible third-party monitoring was a serious weakness.

“There has been no provision for credible third party monitors from the ICRC or the UN to oversee their evacuation,” he said, referring to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.

Balson warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the operation to forcibly deport nearly 2,000 civilians, including children.

The Institute for the Study of War said on October 28 that it remained unclear how Russian authorities would treat evacuees or whether residents would have a genuine, uncoerced choice to return to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Razom warned that people transferred to Russian-controlled territory could face interrogation, filtration procedures, detention, or pressure to obtain Russian documents. Children could be separated from relatives or placed in Russian custody.

The organization also cautioned that Moscow might use images of evacuees to suggest Ukrainians were willingly choosing to move to Russia.

Yuriy Boyechko, chief executive of the US-based humanitarian organization Hope for Ukraine, raised a separate concern, telling RFE/RL that the cease-fire risked becoming a tool for both forced population transfers and Russian military repositioning.

He alleged that Russian forces were preventing civilians from evacuating to Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnieper River and instead directing them toward occupied Crimea or Russia.

Boyechko said Russian troops were moving heavy armor, artillery, and fresh units toward the riverbanks, using the pause to rotate frontline forces and establish forward positions.

“Under the guise of a temporary truce, Russian units are transferring heavy armor, artillery, and fresh battle groups toward the riverbanks,” he said, warning that the movements could signal preparations for a renewed offensive intended to pressure and potentially retake Kherson.

Lavrov’s Atlanta Visit Raises Diplomatic Stakes

The cease-fire’s uncertain prospects come as Washington and Moscow face a new opportunity for diplomatic contact. Moscow confirmed on October 28 that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would lead Russia’s delegation to a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Atlanta on October 30-31. The United States holds the group’s rotating presidency this year.

Lavrov’s attendance puts him in the same city as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, creating an opportunity for direct contact, though diplomatic sources told RFE/RL that no meeting between them had been confirmed.

Republican Representative Don Bacon criticized the prospect of Lavrov attending, telling RFE/RL that Russian leaders should not be welcomed at international forums while Moscow continues its war against Ukraine.

“As long as Putin is waging war against Ukraine and bombing cities, Russian leaders should not be welcomed in any of these forums,” Bacon said. “They lead a pariah state.”

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Lavrov’s visit announcement came a day after he dismissed a diplomatic outreach to Putin by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store as offering nothing new. He also warned that the information war surrounding Ukraine would continue and likely intensify.

Zelenskyy welcomed the Nordic leaders’ efforts, as Kyiv seeks to ensure Ukraine’s interests remain central to any negotiations.

Kyiv Seeks Leverage Ahead Of Planned Talks

Zelenskyy is also coordinating with European partners ahead of planned negotiations. After meeting Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on October 28, he said preparations were continuing for a planned trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, and that he and Jetten discussed how European partners could ensure their interests were taken into account.

Ukraine has argued that negotiations are unlikely to produce a durable settlement if Moscow believes it can secure further gains through military pressure.

In Washington, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives is backing legislation to address obstacles to transfers of US-origin weapons to Ukraine through third countries.

Blumenthal argued that the shipment could violate the 2022 law prohibiting imports of Russian oil and petroleum products. He said President Donald Trump’s recently announced deal to secure Russian diesel supplies could not override restrictions enacted by Congress.

“The president may have given a license to facilitate this transaction, but only Congress can make it legally valid,” Blumenthal wrote in a letter to the shipping company’s managing director.

The deal, announced on October 9 with the stated aim of easing fuel prices, has drawn criticism from lawmakers who say Russian energy purchases could provide Moscow with additional revenue to finance its war. Meeks has introduced legislation seeking to block Russian diesel imports and impose further sanctions.