Fintech firm Velocity launches India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot called 'Lexi'

Homegrown financial technology firm Velocity on Monday launched India's first AI chatbot integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT, called "Lexi".

Velocity has integrated this latest advancement in artificial intelligence with its existing analytics tool, Velocity Insights.

Indian eCommerce brands that utilize Velocity Insights receive a daily business report on Whatsapp, which led the company also integrate ChatGPT in the same Whatsapp interface.

"Ever since ChatGPT launched, our product teams have been brainstorming on how it can be leveraged to benefit our founders. Since Velocity customers already use Insights daily, we integrated ChatGPT with the same interface that they leverage for driving business decisions," Abhiroop Medhekar, Co-founder and CEO of Velocity.in said in a statement.

The integration of ChatGPT with Velocity Insights empowers eCommerce founders by providing them with AI-powered business insights in a conversational manner, freeing up time for critical business functions, said the company.