Apple watch new feature helps US women to get medical help

Within minutes, the friend rushed back to her room and dialled 911 (an emergency number for help in the US), but was informed that an ambulance was already on the way. It was later revealed that the Apple Watch had triggered an automatic emergency call through its Fall Detection feature.



The mother was taken to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with a ruptured aorta. After undergoing surgery, she survived, and upon her recovery, she shared that her Apple Watch had played a crucial role in summoning help in her time of need.



Although the Apple Watch includes heart rate detection features, such as the ECG since the release of the Apple Watch Series 4, it is important to note that the company has made it clear that the feature is not capable of detecting a heart attack. [IANS/NS]