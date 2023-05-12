Elon Musk appoints female CEO to lead Twitter

Elon Musk has announced that he has found a new CEO for Twitter (or X Corp.) who will be starting her role in six weeks.



Musk said he will transition from his role as CEO of Twitter to serving as its executive chair and chief technology officer (CTO).



"Excited to announce that I've a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in



6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," he tweeted on Thursday.



According to Musk's announcement, Twitter's new CEO will be a woman, but he did not specify who would fill the role.



However, NBCUniversal Head of Advertising Linda Yaccarino is "in talks" for the position, according to the report by The Wall Street Journal.