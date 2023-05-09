Musk: Inactive accounts on Twitter will be deleted

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the company will purge inactive accounts on the platform that have been inactive for years, potentially freeing up a number of long-coveted usernames.



"We're purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," Musk tweeted on Monday.



Moreover, the tech billionaire clarified in a subsequent tweet in response to a question about username availability that "yes", a large number of usernames were about to become available as a result of this move.



However, he did not explain how users would obtain these usernames other than the usual method of attempting to create a new account with a specific name.