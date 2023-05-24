Microsoft brings Bing to ChatGPT as default search engine

Microsoft has announced the integration of Bing Search into OpenAI's ChatGPT in order to provide more relevant and potentially new responses.



Bing will serve as the "default search experience", allowing ChatGPT to retrieve answers from the internet and provide citations.



"I'm pleased to announce we are bringing Bing to ChatGPT as the default search experience," Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's head of consumer marketing, said in a blogpost on Tuesday.



"ChatGPT will now have a world-class search engine built-in to provide timelier and more up-to-date answers with access from the web," he added.