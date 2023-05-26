Meta to allow for ads in 'Instagram search results' via its Marketing API

Meta-owned Instagram has announced that it now allows for advertisements in search results via its Marketing API (Application Programming Interface).



With this new addition, users will be able to update their app to enable their clients to create and preview ads in Instagram search results via API.



"Starting today, we now allow for ads in Instagram search results via the Instagram Marketing API. This new ads placement will be available on all current Marketing API versions, and does not require an upgrade," Meta said in a blogpost on Wednesday.



"This will not require the use of a new endpoint; the 'Instagram search results' placement option will be available via the current Marketing API endpoint you may already be familiar with, through the addition of the INSTAGRAM_SEARCH placement option," it added.