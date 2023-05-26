YouTube to shut 'Stories' feature next month

Google-owned YouTube has announced that it will be shutting down 'YouTube Stories' on June 26 as the company aims to focus on other essential areas, like Shorts, Community posts, live videos etc.



"Starting on June 26, 2023 the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire seven days after they were originally shared," YouTube said in a blogpost on Thursday.



In addition, the company said that the Creators will be notified of the shutdown via a variety of channels, including forum posts, in-app messages, reminders in YouTube Studio, and more.