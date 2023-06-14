AMU student develops portable single lead ECG device

The portable ECG device embodies usability and convenience and with its sleek and portable design, it adapts seamlessly to any healthcare environment, making it a versatile asset for hospitals and home monitoring.

Through the wireless Bluetooth connectivity, users can access their ECG results in real-time on their mobile or laptop devices. Sustainability and cost-effectiveness have been embedded into the very fabric of this groundbreaking invention.



The device's rechargeable capability eliminates the need for wasteful disposable batteries, while its impressive 9-day battery life ensures extended usage without constant recharging.