OpenAI warned Microsoft to go slow on integrating its AI into Bing

"The rollouts of ChatGPT last fall and Microsoft's AI-infused Bing months later also created tension," the report said late on Tuesday.



Microsoft employees were worried that "ChatGPT would steal the new Bing's thunder".



Some also argued Bing could benefit from the lessons learned from how the public used ChatGPT.

After theABing Chat was launched early this year, users encountered incorrect answers and concerns about interactions with the tool.



Microsoft immediately limited Bing Chat responses to stop the AI from getting weird.



According to the report, some researchers at Microsoft "gripe about the restricted access to OpenAI's technology".