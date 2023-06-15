IT Ministry, Google join hands to boost online cyber safety

The IT Ministry and Google on Thursday announced further collaboration to drive citizen awareness on online cyber safety in the country.



The tech giant will work with MeitY to amplify its 'Stay Safe Online' campaign through several initiatives, ranging from literacy programmes around cyber safety, multilingual digital content on online safety, and educational content on how to navigate information online.



"With over 700 million Indians using the internet, and the country driving transformative innovations with the power of digital technologies, it is important to ensure that the internet is inclusive and safe for all," said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India.