Germany's top newspaper slashing 20% of jobs, replacing workers with AI

Axel Springer owns several multimedia news brands such as German news publications Bild and Welt, and US news sites Politico and much of Insider.



Axel Springer told employees it would "unfortunately be parting ways with colleagues who have tasks that in the digital world are performed by AI and/or automated processes," according to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ).



The job cuts will reportedly impact nearly 200 of 1,000 employees at Bild.



A Bild spokesperson, however, told CNN that the job cuts weren't related to AI, but "AI would be a time-saving and useful tool for editors and reporters".



In a recent memo to employees, Dopfner said that "artificial intelligence has the potential to make independent journalism better than it ever was -- or simply replace it."