IIT-K develops virtual system to fight cyber crime

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a virtual investigator will guide the police, from catching cyber criminals to helping convict them in a court of law.



The initiative is backed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K). The fight against spiralling cases of cyber crime will begin in Telangana and will consequently move to other states.



Prof. Manindra Agarwal, head of the state-of-the-art C3iHub of IIT Kanpur, has developed AI-backed tools for the Telangana police that will serve as a step-by-step guide for the police from commission to conviction, like an investigator.



The system that has not been named yet, has a robust database of all patterns of cyber crimes, which it would automatically classify.



When a crime takes place, the system will direct the police to cases in the past with similar or near identical modus operandi. It would throw up details of people arrested for those crimes and areas from where they have been operating.