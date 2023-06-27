Meta introduces new parental control across Instagram, FB, Messenger

Meta on Tuesday announced new features to support teens and families and make it even easier to manage the time they spend on its apps like Instagram, Facebook and Messenger.

The company said it is bringing parental supervision to Messenger, so parents can see how teens spend their time and who they interact with on Messenger.

“We’re also introducing new tools to limit unwanted interactions in Instagram DM and Messenger, launching Quiet Mode on Instagram globally, nudging teens to set time limits on Facebook and giving parents even more ways to supervise their teens on Instagram,” the social network added.

Parental Supervision on Messenger is available in the US, the UK and Canada, with plans to expand to more countries around the world in the coming months.

“These tools allow parents to see how their teen uses Messenger, from how much time they’re spending on messaging to providing information about their teen’s message settings. These tools do not allow parents to read their teen’s messages,” said Meta.