Twitter clarifies sudden move to ‘temporarily’ apply rate limits

Twitter has clarified its sudden move to “temporarily” apply rate limits on the micro-blogging platform.

The company said on its Business blog: "To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform." "That’s why we temporarily limited usage so we could detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors that are harming the platform."

It also mentioned that if the bad actors had known about these actions beforehand, they might have changed their behaviour to avoid being discovered. At a high level, the company is working to prevent these accounts from-- scraping people’s public Twitter data to build artificial intelligence (AI) models and manipulating people and conversations on the platform in various ways.