YouTuber MrBeast becomes first to get 1 mn followers on Threads

The 25-year-old YouTuber hit a million followers on July 6 at 9:42 a.m. EST, just a few hours after signing up for the app.

MrBeast has also earned a place in the Guinness World Records for being the first person to reach this milestone. Guinness World Records in a video on Twitter showed the exact moment when MrBeast’s 999K Threads followers turned to 1 million.

"The moment @mrbeast reached one million followers on Threads... (yes, this is how we monitored the record)," it tweeted.