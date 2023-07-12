Taliban supports Musk’s Twitter over Zuckerberg’s Threads

The Taliban has come out in support of Elon Musk-run Twitter over Mark Zuckerberg-run Threads on Instagram, saying other platforms cannot replace the original micro-blogging platform.

Anas Haqqani, a Taliban thought-leader with family connections to the leadership, officially endorsed Twitter over Meta’s Threads that has crossed 100 million users within a week of its launch.

“Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms. The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature and credibility of Twitter,” Haqqani posted.