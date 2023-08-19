Twitch to allow streamers block banned users from watching streams

Streaming platform Twitch has announced that it will soon let streamers block banned users from watching their streams.

The company announced the update in its latest episode of Patch Notes, its monthly product update show, reports TechCrunch.

After enabling the feature, banned users will be booted not only out of chat but out of a livestream itself in real time.

When it becomes available in the coming weeks, the new anti-harassment feature will also be integrated into Twitch's blocking tools, preventing blocked users from viewing a stream, according to the report.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the feature will not be enabled by default when dealing with banned users, but streamers will be able to toggle it within moderation settings.

Twitch Senior Product Manager Trevor Fisher explained in the Patch Notes stream that the long-requested safety addition is a first step towards a more robust solution in the future.

"We've gotten a lot of feedback over the years, to be honest, that people want their channel bans to do more," Fisher was quoted as saying.