Send off towards the Sun for Aditya-L1 spacecraft on Sep 19: ISRO

India’s space-based solar observatory Aditya-L1 will be given a send off towards the Sun on September 19 when the spacecraft will be maneuvered to Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday.

According to the ISRO, the fourth Earth-bound maneuver was performed successfully at 2.15 a.m. on Friday.

“ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation, while a transportable terminal currently stationed in the Fiji islands for Aditya-L1 will support post-burn operations,” the space agency said.

According to ISRO, the new orbit attained is 256 km x 121973 km.