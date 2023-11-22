Apple may include tetraprism camera in iPhone 16 Pro: Analyst

Apple will likely include a tetraprism (periscope) 120 mm camera in the iPhone 16 Pro, driving demand for the technology in 2024, a leading analyst has said.

Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, in his latest outlook, predicted that including a tetraprism camera will lead to a 160 per cent (year-on-year) growth in iPhones in 2024.

"Apple is expected to include a tetraprism camera in the iPhone 16 Pro, leading to a 160 per cent (year-on-year) growth in iPhones with this camera in 2024," Kuo wrote in a Medium post.

Largan, a leading manufacturer of smartphone camera lenses, is the exclusive supplier of the tetraprism camera lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to Kuo, the yield of Largan's orders for Apple has greatly improved since 4Q23 and has begun to contribute to profits, and with a significant 130 per cent growth in total periscope orders for 2024, profitability in 2024 is projected to exceed market consensus.

Largan is the primary supplier of tetraprism lenses for Apple, with supply shares of 85 to 90 per cent.

Earlier this month, the analyst predicted that Apple will upgrade the entire lineup of iPad in 2024 and add a new larger 12.9-inch iPad Air along with the 10.9-inch model.

He mentioned that Apple will make up for this year's lack of movement in its iPad lineup by updating all existing models, beginning with a refreshed 10.9-inch and new 12.9-inch iPad Air with new chips, which are set to go into mass production in the first quarter of 2024.IANS/VB