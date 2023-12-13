Chandrayaan-3 soft-landing top trending video on YouTube in India this year

Chandrayaan-3:- As 2023 comes to a close, Google-owned YouTube on Wednesday shared the most popular videos and creators that viewers across India enjoyed, with Chandrayaan-3 soft-landing live telecast topping the list of this year's top trending videos.

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast saw over 8.5 million peak concurrent views, making it the largest live stream of all time on YouTube," the company said in a blogpost.

MEN ON MISSION (MOM) by the YouTube channel Round2hell is the second trending video of this year, followed by UPSC - Stand up comedy by Anubhav Singh Bassi, Daily Vloggers Parody by Carryminati, and others.

In the gaming videos section, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI Trailer 1 has set the new views record for the 24-hour debut of a non-music video, with over 93 million views in 24 hours in India, the company said.

The top 10 Indian creators YouTube named this year are Pawan Sahu, Neetu Bhist, Cute.Shivani.05, Filmy Suraj Actor, aman dancer real, and others.

"With creators and their communities coming from various corners of the country, today, multi-format creation is helping lend more memorability to content," YouTube said.

Moreover, the company said that music videos and Shorts trends helped drive tracks such as Tere Vaaste, Pulsar Bike, Jailer, Company, Naa Ready and Heeriye to the top, inspiring various forms of expression from creators across the country. IANS/SP