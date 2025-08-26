Does AI really have the power to positively transform the lives of the global majority?

By Aaron Spitler

Much ink has been spilled about how artificial intelligence (AI) might transform the global economy. A recent report from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projected that the AI market will be valued at USD 4.8 trillion by 2033. For proponents of AI, this forecast shows how the technology will be a boon to all countries. However, the organization reached a different conclusion, namely that the sector’s growth would primarily benefit the global north. Numerous barriers, from inadequate technical infrastructure to insufficient educational opportunities, have prevented countries in the global majority from reaping the rewards of the AI revolution. Looking beyond the hype, the reality may be that this divide only worsens. It is worth examining how AI may split the world into haves and have-nots.

At the micro-level, the adoption of AI across industries spells trouble for workers in lower-income countries. More specifically, the automation of tasks classified as repetitive or mundane could lead to the elimination of jobs at scale, thrusting the livelihoods of thousands throughout the global majority into jeopardy. The challenges posed by AI to the global majority do not end with economic disruptions. Zooming out, many AI tools being adopted by the public were created in the global north, reflecting the needs and priorities of a select few. Troublingly, these solutions have also been trained on data rife with biases about the global majority, digitizing stereotypes and tropes that have lingered for centuries. Ultimately, without action, the AI boom may prove to be a bust for less-resourced nations.

Fomenting economic uncertainty

Concerns about how AI will shake up the labor force are widespread. Yet its impacts may be disproportionately felt in the global majority. Foreign Policy highlighted how companies in these countries, fixated on cost savings and efficiency gains, are assessing how AI can replace labor provided by humans. Jobs that do not require significant expertise are often the first on the chopping block. As a result, workers in the global majority who lack in-demand skills may lose the roles they depended on. Compared to their peers in the global north, opportunities for these individuals to boost their capacities are rarer. Facing scant options for upskilling, as well as an increasingly competitive job market, workers in the global majority may soon find themselves in a precarious position.

The strain this economic upheaval may place on the social safety nets of these countries also deserves attention. A blog from the Center for Global Development (CGD) touched on this point, noting that many nations do not have robust or reliable safeguards in place to prevent citizens from enduring financial hardship. When spikes in unemployment shock under-funded and under-developed social protection systems, their ability to support citizens out of work is stretched to the limit. As a result, the likelihood that many slip through the cracks to face poverty increases, creating a problem that affects large swaths of the general population. Although some may downplay AI-related job loss as inevitable, the second-order effects it may have on the resilience of a society should not be overlooked.