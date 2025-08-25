Pregnant Woman Brutally Murdered by Husband in Hyderabad, Body Dumped in Musi River

The accused, identified as Mahender, killed his 21-year-old wife, Swathi, by strangling her on the evening of Saturday, August 24, 2025, around 4:30 pm, inside their rented home in Balaji Hills, a suburb of Medipally, Hyderabad. After the homicide, he dismembered her body using a hexa blade, carefully separating the head, arms, and legs.
The couple hailed from Kamareddyguda in Vikarabad district and moved to Balaji Hills after marrying. Swathi had worked at a call center in Punjagutta for about three months, but Mahender, suspecting her movements, forbade her from continuing the job.
The couple frequently quarreled over family and personal matters, and had even been part of a prior domestic dispute before the murder. Police confirmed that Swathi was five months pregnant at the time of her death, which has further shocked the community.
Law enforcement launched search operations in the Musi River to recover missing body parts, and authorities registered appropriate charges related to murder and disposal of evidence.
He disposed of those body parts by packing them in small plastic bags and making three separate trips to dump them into the Musi River at Prathapsingaram. He left Swathi’s torso—decapitated and with limbs missing—inside the house.
According to investigators, Mahender was caught while attempting to dispose of additional body parts near the river. The police seized the hexa blade, plastic covers, and Swathi’s blood-stained clothes from the crime scene.
The suspect initially reported her missing by calling his sister, but she grew suspicious and informed a relative, who escorted him to the police. During interrogation, he confessed.
We have collected forensic evidence. Only the lady's torso was found. We will conduct a DNA test to identify the deceased.
PV Padmaja, DCP (Malkajgiri Zone, Hyderabad)
My daughter would say they were doing fine but he tortured her all the time. He should suffer the same way he made my daughter suffer.
Swathi's Father
The police have booked Mahender under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), along with provisions under the Domestic Violence Act.
The brutality of the crime of killing a pregnant woman and dismembering her has horrified Hyderabad residents. Locals gathered outside the house as police carried away the torso for forensic examination. Officials condemned the act as one of the most disturbing domestic violence cases in recent years.
