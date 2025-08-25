Pregnant Woman Brutally Murdered by Husband in Hyderabad, Body Dumped in Musi River

The accused, identified as Mahender, killed his 21-year-old wife, Swathi, by strangling her on the evening of Saturday, August 24, 2025, around 4:30 pm, inside their rented home in Balaji Hills, a suburb of Medipally, Hyderabad. After the homicide, he dismembered her body using a hexa blade, carefully separating the head, arms, and legs.

The couple hailed from Kamareddyguda in Vikarabad district and moved to Balaji Hills after marrying. Swathi had worked at a call center in Punjagutta for about three months, but Mahender, suspecting her movements, forbade her from continuing the job.

The couple frequently quarreled over family and personal matters, and had even been part of a prior domestic dispute before the murder. Police confirmed that Swathi was five months pregnant at the time of her death, which has further shocked the community.

Law enforcement launched search operations in the Musi River to recover missing body parts, and authorities registered appropriate charges related to murder and disposal of evidence.