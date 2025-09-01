S. Korea's exports rise 1.3 % in Aug on robust chip demand

Seoul, Sep 1: South Korea's exports grew 1.3 per cent from a year earlier in August, despite US tariff effects, thanks to strong demand for semiconductors, government data showed on Monday.

Outbound shipments came to $58.4 billion last month, rising for the third consecutive month, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports decreased 4 percent on-year to $51.89 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $6.51 billion, reports Yonhap news agency.

Semiconductor exports jumped 27.1 percent on-year to reach an all-time high of $15.1 billion in August, driven by a sharp increase in memory chip prices sparked by the global expansion of investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Auto exports increased 8.6 percent on-year to $5.5 billion won, marking the highest figure for any August, on the back of robust demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid cars.

Ship exports surged 11.8 percent to $3.14 billion, marking the sixth consecutive month of increase, while shipments of agro-fisheries products added 3.2 percent to $960 million, also the highest for any August.

Shipments of cosmetics expanded 5.1 percent to $870 million amid the global popularity of Korean culture, and exports of electronic devices climbed 5.6 percent to $1.29 billion, both the highest figures for August in history.