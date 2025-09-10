Apple’s iPhone 17 Launch 2025: Innovative Powerful New Models and Cutting-Edge Technology

The iPhone 17 stands out as a potent and versatile flagship model featuring its 6.3 inch OLED display and ProMotion technology for a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The new A19 chip at its core powers fast and efficient performance for everyday chores and demanding applications. A major upgrade is seen in photography with a dual 48-megapixel fusion camera system intended to produce sharp, high-resolution images even in low light. The front camera now adds an 18-megapixel square sensor enhancing video calls and selfies. In addition, the N1 networking chip offers cutting-edge connectivity with support for Thread, Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7. The base storage capacity of the new series is 256GB offering a starting price of $799.

The iPhone Air is by far Apple’s slimmest iPhone to date, with a thickness of just 5.6 mm and built of premium spacecraft-grade titanium. It has a 6.5 inch OLED display and is powered by A19 Pro chip providing good performance and low power consumption. Notably, the Air model no longer requires a physical SIM slot owing to its eSIM only functionality. The Air model appeals to the people looking for a sleek design along with potent specifications price starting from $999.