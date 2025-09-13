Fake Video of Sadhguru Used in Cyber Scam, Dupes 57-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman of ₹3.75 Crore

Soon after, a man identifying himself as Waleed B contacted her from multiple UK-based phone numbers. Claiming to represent a company called Mirrox, he added her to a WhatsApp group which had nearly 100 members. Then he instructed her to download the Mirrox app. Waleed also conducted trading tutorials over Zoom, and another person, Michael C, acted as a backup instructor. The group regularly shared fake profit screenshots and account credits to make the scheme look real.

Convinced by these tactics, the woman transferred money from her bank accounts and credit cards to multiple accounts provided by the fraudsters. By April 23, she had transferred a total of ₹3.75 crore. Initially, the fake app displayed high returns on her investments. However, when she attempted to withdraw the funds, the scammers demanded additional charges for “processing fees” and “taxes.” When she refused, all communication was cut off. The woman realised she had been scammed.

According to a Senior Police officer, police said the case has been registered under the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are working with banks to freeze the linked accounts, but officers admitted that recovery will be challenging because of the delayed complaint.